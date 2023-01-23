Jimmy Garoppolo is set to have an X-Ray on Tuesday to determine his injury progress. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t optimistic about Garoppolo’s chances of contributing in the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Matt Barrows.

“Kyle Shanahan maintains he’ll be ‘very surprised’ if Garoppolo can contribute in the NFCC. If the 49ers win, having Garoppolo as a SB backu (backup) seems like a more likely scenario,” Barrows wrote on Twitter.

Brock Purdy will start regardless of Garoppolo’s status. But having a proven alternative QB option could prove to be pivotal if anything were to happen to Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo offers a fairly steady veteran presence and has played in big games before. If anything, he could give Purdy words of advice on the sideline. With that being said, Purdy has been able to rise up to the occasion during the NFL Playoffs.

He’s remained cool, calm, and collected for the 49ers. Brock Purdy recently addressed his success for San Francisco.

“I love to compete. I want to win at all costs and so, I’ve been enjoying that as well, so that’s where I’m at,” Purdy said, via Kate Rooney of KRON 4 news. “That’s how I stay grounded with it all, but I’m definitely thankful and blessed to be here.”

Nevertheless, having Jimmy Garoppolo available for backup duties would provide a safety net for the 49ers in their NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

We will provide updates on Garoppolo’s status as they are made available.