Since taking over as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy has turned the heads of those around the NFL. He has also become one of the biggest storylines of the 2022 season.

Now, with the 49ers amid a playoff run, Purdy has quickly been thrust into the spotlight. On Thursday, the rookie quarterback was asked about how he has been able to stay focused, even with his recent success.

“It’s a game and it’s my job for sure and I take it very seriously, but at the end of the day, I know that I’m not defined by the wins or losses as a person like that’s not who I am. I’m not just a quarterback. I wasn’t born to just be a quarterback and play football, and that’s it. Like I have a life and everything like that.” stated Purdy via Kate Rooney of KRON 4 news.

Purdy then added, “And I remember that, but at the same time, man, I’m a competitor. I love to compete. I want to win at all costs and so, I’ve been enjoying that as well, so that’s where I’m at. That’s how I stay grounded with it all, but I’m definitely thankful and blessed to be here.”

Purdy has been a key contributor to the 49ers offense. He finished the regular season throwing for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added one touchdown.

In the opening round of the NFL Playoffs, Purdy put on a show. As the 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks, he stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the day throwing for 332 passing yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he added 16 rushing yards and one touchdown.

If Brock Purdy can continue to find success, he could win the starting job for next season. But at the moment, he has his sights set on winning the Super Bowl.