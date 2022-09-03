Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance 49ers QB situation draws brutally honest take from Warriors’ Andre Iguodala

Almost everyone in sports media has weighed in on the Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance QB situation. Lance is going to start for the San Francisco 49ers but the Niners are keeping Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala, who may have played his last NBA game during the 2021-2022 season, shared his thoughts on the Garoppolo-Lance conversation, per Yahoo Sports.

“It’s interesting for football, I know it’s totally different in basketball … There isn’t really you taking somebody’s minutes,” Iguodala said. “If you have two very talented guys, they will play together. If this was basketball, Jimmy G and Lance would be playing at the same time. But it’s not.”

Andre Iguodala is a well-respected veteran presence. Athletes in all sports tend to welcome his opinion on matters. Iguodala then weighed in on how Jimmy Garoppolo has handled everything by comparing his relationship with Lance to that of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers.

“So far, Jimmy G has taken it the right way in terms of having the right attitude,” Iguodala said. “He didn’t really have that Brett Favre attitude towards my guy ‘Discount Double Check,’ like, ‘It ain’t my job to make him a better player, it’s his job to make him a better player. Some guys choose not to be the vet leader and they express it. I just think Jimmy G has done a hell of a job working his way through and not letting it be seen through the media or with a team, so it’s going to be interesting.”

Jimmy Garoppolo has an opportunity to help Trey Lance develop as the staring QB for the 49ers.