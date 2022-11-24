Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.

Lance has progressed since undergoing surgery to repair his damaged ankle, but just don’t expect him to return anytime soon — at least during the current season, if you ask 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Via Cam Inman of The Mercury News:

“I don’t see that as a possibility, and he did a number on his ankle,” Lynch said on KNBR 680-AM, about Lance coming off injured reserve this season. “He’ll be fine long-term but I think that’s a big ask to be back this year.”

The 49ers are also starting to play well with Garoppolo taking snaps under center. San Francisco is even on a three-game win streak following a 38-10 destruction of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City in Week 11. Powered by a Garoppolo-led offense and a defense that constantly suffocates the defense, the 49ers have become a much bigger threat of late to the rest of the NFL.

Lance was selected in the first round (No. 3 overall) by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft — behind Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.