The San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa are still working through a contract dispute. While the situation remains amicable, there is more urgency to get a deal done with less than three weeks left until the season begins.

Bosa, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, could very likely become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. He has earned it after his stellar Defensive Player of the Year campaign but he and the 49ers have yet to strike an agreement. As such, the superstar has been holding out from practice.

The 49ers decided not to fine Bosa for missing practices. 49ers general manager John Lynch explained why doing so is not in the team's interest, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“I don't think that's really necessary (to fine Bosa),” Lynch said, via ESPN. “That's not going to get him in here. We're both striving for the same thing, so we'll focus on that.”

The 49ers are unquestionably making the right decision to not fine Bosa. All that would do is irritate their best player even further and potentially slow down any negotiations.

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t rescind the fines that Chris Jones is incurring and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have that luxury to use with Zack Martin. The 49ers taking advantage of the rules to not punish one of the league's premier stars was a pretty obvious decision but one that they comfortably made nonetheless.

Since Bosa wasn’t going to play in the preseason, workouts and general conditioning are the primary ways he's gearing up for the 2023 season. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t worried about the three-time Pro Bowler missing out on training camp. After an 18.5-sack season, it's clear that Bosa is one of the very best players in football.

Aside from the Bosa situation, the 49ers have plenty to worry about with the 2023 season drawing near. However, they certainly should try to secure a deal before the season begins, especially with a new defensive coordinator in place. They have the talent to compete for a Super Bowl as long as their superstar pass rusher is aboard.