San Francisco 49ers superstar pass rusher Nick Bosa is engaged in a holdout for a contract extension and is sitting out training camp. Bosa may even miss NFL preseason or regular season games if the franchise doesn’t come up with a massive new deal. However, even though the 49ers are fining Bosa $50,000 for every day of camp he misses, he’ll likely never have to pay those fines.

Bosa is on the fifth year of his rookie contract and will make $17,859,000 during the 2023 NFL season. The edge rusher is looking for a long-term deal, though, that should be worth over $100,000,000.

And, as ESPN insider Adam Schefter explained on Friday, the $50K fines for sitting out won’t phase Bosa because of his current contract.

“Nick Bosa's $50,000 per-day fines for missing training camp are rescindable by the 49ers because he still is on his rookie contract, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “Zack Martin and Chris Jones are not on rookie contracts and are incurring non-rescindable $50K per-day fines. So, no rush for Bosa.”

The Nick Bosa contract extension holdout is now over 10 days long, meaning his fines are now over a half-million dollars. However, when Bosa and the club do come to an agreement, rescinding those fines will no doubt be part of the deal.

And while, as Schefter noted, there is no rush right now to get Bosa back in 49ers training camp this NFL preseason, they eventually will. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is one of the best players in football.

In 51 career NFL games, Bosa has 43.0 sacks. He led the league last year with 18.5 and led all players in tackles for a loss (21) in 2021.