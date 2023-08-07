NFL Training Camp is often used for most players to get sharpened to get ready for the season. Others use it as an opportunity to get along with new teammates, practice new schematics, and get to know the system. Although, some players choose to skip it all together just like Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers, while they should be concerned, are not at all worried. Even Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan was confident in his defensive end despite his absence.

Contract negotiations are tough especially when teams and players do not agree upon the deal's value. The Niners and Nick Bosa have been suffering the consequences of not having a deal. Their current Defensive Player of the Year has not appeared in NFL Training Camp to gain leverage on his contract negotiations. He is also being fined an estimated $40,000 per day he misses the Kyle Shanahan-led activities.

The Niners coach showed no interest in answering questions about Bosa's absence. Instead, he went out to support his player and his search for a larger contract. He unveiled his confidence in the brand of football the San Francisco defensive player plays and why that is enough for him despite absences, via NBCS.

“I don't know if Bosa's ever done a training camp, and he's done pretty good,” he said.

Players not being in training camp does not mean that they are not getting their reps in. Bosa could be training to get back on the field without the Niners' help. Moreover, the team still has a chance to make it up to their star in case they agree that the initial valuation was unfair. John Lynch can rescind the fines for skipping training camp.