Here we will look at why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy deserves to be an MVP frontrunner but somehow isn't.

The San Francisco 49ers have had an impressive 2023 NFL season so far, boasting a 7-3 record. In their recent Week 11 game, they secured a convincing 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This win further solidified their position as a formidable force in the league, with quarterback Brock Purdy playing a pivotal role in their success.

A Pivotal Player in the 49ers' Success

Purdy's exceptional performance throughout the season has positioned him as a standout player. He has amassed compelling statistics and game-changing plays. Despite being the last pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy has defied expectations and emerged as a top-tier quarterback. He even leads the NFL in various key statistical categories. His remarkable achievements, including a perfect passer rating in the game against the Buccaneers, have sparked discussions about his potential as an MVP frontrunner.

On Sunday, Brock Purdy had arguably the finest game of his career. He achieved a “perfect” passer rating in the 49ers' Week 11 victory over the Buccaneers. It was the first “perfect game” thrown by a 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana in 1989. Purdy is also the NFL's leader in ESPN's efficiency measure, QBR. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft completed all but four of his 25 pass attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. That's not just excellent. It's quite historic.

MVP Contender?

Brock Purdy's outstanding contributions to the San Francisco 49ers have undeniably positioned him as a deserving candidate for the MVP title. Yes, this is despite being ranked below other, more ballyhooed names. His exceptional performance has been characterized by leading the league in crucial quarterback statistics, such as QB rating, yards per attempt, yards per completion, completion percentage, TD percentage, and passer success rate.

Without a doubt, Purdy's consistency and ability to elevate the team's performance have been instrumental in the Niners' success. This truly gives him a compelling case for his MVP candidacy. Despite not being called Mahomes, Hurts, or Tagovailoa, Purdy has demonstrated unparalleled skill and resilience. He has showcased his ability to excel in the NFL and compete at the highest level.

Overlooked in the MVP Conversation

However, despite his remarkable achievements and undeniable impact on the 49ers' success, Purdy has been overlooked in the MVP conversation. The draft bias and perceptions surrounding his status as the last pick have seemingly hindered his recognition as a legitimate MVP frontrunner. Despite his exceptional performance and statistical dominance, some critics attribute his success to the team's system and the talented players around him.

Richard Sherman thinks people aren’t analyzing Brock Purdy fairly: "If he was a Top 5 pick, they'd be talking about him with Patrick Mahomes as the face of the league" 👀 🎥 @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/X5pYtRlwwb — KNBR (@KNBR) November 20, 2023

While these factors undoubtedly contribute to his performance, they should not overshadow Purdy's individual excellence and impact on the team's success. The reluctance to include him in the MVP conversation reflects a systemic bias that undermines his remarkable achievements. This also fails to acknowledge his undeniable contributions to the 49ers' impressive season.

Adversity and Growth

While Purdy's performance has been exceptional, there have been moments of adversity. Purdy experienced his first losing streak this year after a remarkable start to his career. After starting the 2023 NFL season 5-0, the Niners went through a three-game slump. They lost to the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals in succession. This indicates that there is still room for improvement. However, his ability to handle challenges with introspection and resilience underscores his potential for growth and continued success in the league.

#49ers Brock Purdy has 25th game w/ 25+ attempts and a perfect passer rating. Josh Allen was last to do it in Week 4 vs Dolphins. Tom Brady did it 3 times. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 20, 2023

Despite his success, he has encountered challenges such as losing regular season games for the first time, recovering from UCL surgery, and dealing with injuries to teammates. However, he has shown resilience and the ability to respond to adversity. These have been proven by his performance as a rookie starter in 2022 and the continued confidence expressed by the team's head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

Experts have also further highlighted Purdy's impressive performance. They have noted that in his 18 starts, the San Francisco 49ers have achieved a remarkable 14-4 record. His remarkable statistics project him as a strong MVP candidate. Take note that his 115.8 passer rating since assuming the starting role is also the highest among quarterbacks with a minimum of 10 games played. Purdy's consistency and impact on the 49ers and the NFL in general have solidified his place among the top NFL quarterbacks.

Recognizing Purdy's Exceptional Talent

Brock Purdy's exceptional performance and undeniable impact position him as a deserving MVP frontrunner. His statistical dominance, game-changing plays, and ability to elevate the team's performance underscore his significance in the league. However, the reluctance to include him in the MVP conversation highlights several factors. These include the pervasive draft bias and systemic factors that overshadow his remarkable achievements. As the NFL season progresses, it is imperative to recognize and appreciate Purdy's exceptional talent and contributions. Yes, this is irrespective of his draft status. We should all acknowledge his rightful place in the MVP conversation.