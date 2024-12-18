From Brandon Aiyuk to Christian McCaffrey to Nick Bosa and many more, the San Francisco 49ers have been decimated by injuries during the 2024 season. Now, the 49ers can add offensive lineman Trent Williams to the list.

Williams hasn't played since Week 11 as he battles through an ankle injury. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the somber fact that William's ankle injury could be season ending, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“I mean if he gets back to healthy we'd play him. But it's not like that right now,” Shanahan said. “So it's getting closer to being that way.”

Williams tested out his ankle pregame in Week 11. He was cleared fit to go and played through the pain. However, that has immediately backfired, as San Francisco has been without their star tackle ever since. Sitting at 6-8, it's fair to wonder if the 49ers would bring him back at this point if it could re-risk injury.

If Williams' season is over, he would have started 10 games for San Francisco in 2024. He earned a phenomenal 85.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, seventh-best amongst tackles. Furthermore, Williams ranked eighth in pass blocking (84.5 grade) and 10th in run blocking (81.4). Both ranks were out of 132 candidates. Williams is on a run of 11-straight Pro Bowl seasons. While the injury may knock hi out of contention, his production remained elite in 2024.

With the help of Williams, the 49ers enter Week 16 with 29 sacks allowed, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league. Of course, not having Williams on the field will certainly take a bight out of San Francisco's protection plans.

Shanahan and the team are still evaluating Trent Williams' path to return. However, without a substantial update, time might simply run out for the star tackle. The 49ers have less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs, via the Athletic. Even if he is fully healthy, Williams' season might already be over.