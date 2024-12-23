The San Francisco 49ers' slim playoff hopes were vanquished in Week 16 due to their 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco saw chances of winning dashed by a crucial missed field goal by Jake Moody.

Trailing 16-10, Moody lined up for a 41-yard field. The 49ers had picked up a pair of illegal formation penalties, making it a longer attempt. But head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't accept that as an excuse, bluntly stating that Moody should've made the kick, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“I mean, it wasn't good out there missing that kick,” Shanahan said. “I don't know exactly what happened on the snap and hold, but that's one he's got to make.”

The 49ers have been absolutely decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball, that is out of their control. However, making mistakes on the field and playing sloppy are internal errors. While he's not using the penalties as an excuse for Moody, he sees the botch field goal as a microcosm of San Francisco's struggles throughout the season.

“That's my big frustration,” Shanahan continued. “I understand when your backs are against the wall and you have an uphill battle. When you've got first-and-goal at the two, you make it third-and-goal at the 13 or whatever that is and you miss a kick – it's completely something you've done on your own and that's very frustrating. It makes it that much harder.”

The Dolphins responded with a field goal of their own after the miss, however the 49ers then narrowed the lead with a touchdown. San Francisco kept it in striking distance until just before the final two minute warning. Brock Purdy threw an interception and Miami responded with a touchdown, putting the final nail in the coffin.

All of the 49ers' problem won't come back to Jake Moody. However, Kyle Shanahan certainly wasn't happy with his kicker's performance in Week 16.