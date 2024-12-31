Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. San Francisco got off to an incredible start against Detroit and even took a lead into halftime. But the Lions eventually stormed back to take the lead. In the end, two missed field goals from Jake Moody loomed large as the 49ers lost 40-34.

Moody missed from 51 and 58 yards out at different stages in the second half. Additonally, he missed an extra point late in the game. One of these missed field goals came while the 49ers had the lead near the end of the first half. In hindsight, those missed field goals made all the difference.

After the game, Shanahan mentioned the team is evaluating all options, including the kicker's position. “We already are (evaluating the kicker's position). We're evaluating all positions… Today wasn't a great day by no means. Missing the 51-yard field goal, the 58-yard field goal is a ‘gotta have it' situation…I know he's capable of making that,” Shanahan said, via 95.7 The Game.

49ers potentially lose Brock Purdy in loss to Lions

The 49ers had a chance to win the game late against Detroit, but they needed to act fast. A sack late in the fourth quarter down 40-28 certainly did not bode well for San Francisco. When quarterback Brock Purdy came up hurt, it went from bad to worse.

Purdy left the game in the fourth quarter against the Lions on Monday Night Football. The San Francisco signal caller was shown throwing on the sidelines during his team's final drive. However, he did not finish the game. Backup quarterback Josh Dobbs came in and ran for a seven-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

The 49ers are awaiting word on Purdy's status for Week 18. San Francisco is already out of playoff contention and is looking straight into a last-place finish in the NFC West. However, they can avoid an 11-loss season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18.