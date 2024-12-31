Early into Monday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall made the best catch of his young NFL career. The 49ers were up 7-6 with just under two minutes remaining, and quarterback Brock Purdy found Pearsall near the sideline. The rookie receiver plucked the ball out of the air with one hand, hauling in the catch before running out of bounds.

After fans were attacking San Francisco's front office for drafting Pearsall over Ladd McConkey following the Chargers rookie's monstrous Week 17 performance, the former Florida Gator decided it was time for his breakout game.

Heading into Week 17, Pearsall had just 190 receiving yards on the season, hauling in one touchdown catch.

With that, Pearsall nearly doubled his season's production against the Lions on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers' rookie receiver ended Week 17 leading the team in receiving, hauling in eight receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown catch.

Considering his slow start to the season after suffering a gunshot wound before the year kicked off, Pearsall is finally making his breakout. It might've taken until the second-to-last game of the regular season, but Pearsall has officially arrived.

49ers' WR Ricky Pearsall has breakout game in Week 17 Lions loss

When the 49ers selected Pearsall with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, many questioned why they did so, as their receiver room was relatively loaded already.

Before drafting Pearsall, the 49ers had Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle as their main pass catchers, though Aiyuk was looking for a new contract at the time.

With the Bay Area seemingly worried about Aiyuk's future, they drafted Pearsall out of Florida.

Coming into the NFL, Pearsall spent three seasons with Arizona State, spending his last two years with the Florida Gators. Pearsall totaled 159 receptions, 2,673 all-purpose yards, and 19 touchdowns in five seasons of college football.

And while people questioned the pick at the time, Pearsall finally had his breakout game, including a one-handed circus catch in the first quarter.