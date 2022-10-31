Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans

The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.

For once, it appears that is not the case. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an injury update that will bring smiles to their fans.

“No injuries to report. It’s awesome,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers have been seemingly dealing with a number of injuries to key players for three years. Earlier this year, they were without five defensive starters in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward was hurt during the game, but later returned and apparently is fine.

San Francisco entered this game without arguably their best player, Deebo Samuel. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. They were also without their Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive tackle Arik Armstead and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Despite missing those players, they once again took it to the Rams.

After a sluggish first half for the 49ers defense, they completely shut down Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense in the second half. Stafford was held to 187 yards passing as Los Angeles once again could get nothing going on the ground.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ latest weapon, Christian McCaffrey, went nuts Sunday. He became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson to throw for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and rush for a touchdown.