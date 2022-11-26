Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn’t feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday and then we were safe about it.”

Deebo Samuel had previously been bothered by a specific hamstring ailment. But this different injury has forced the 49ers to list Samuel has questionable for their Sunday game against the Saints. The good news for San Francisco is that Samuel practiced, albeit in limited capacity, during this past week. There is reason for optimism, but his injury will still be something worth monitoring without question.

The Niners are aiming to make the playoffs. They currently sit at 6-4 heading into this Week 12 bout with New Orleans. And there is no question that they are better with Deebo Samuel on the field. QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently shared the honest truth on the talent of Samuel and Christian McCaffrey for San Francisco.

“When you’ve got the whole regime out there it’s pretty fun,” Garoppolo said, via NBC Sports Bay Area:. “It’s a pick-your-poison kind of thing.”

The 49ers remain hopeful that Deebo Samuel can join Jimmy Garoppolo and Christian McCaffrey this week as San Francisco continues their run toward the postseason.