Published November 11, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers will showcase their new-look offense on Sunday night against Los Angeles Chargers for the first time since trading for Christian McCaffrey. Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle are all expected to play, giving everyone a glimpse into what this Jimmy Garoppolo-led attack is truly capable of.

In fact, Jimmy G himself is just biting at the bit to see how it all looks. Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“When you’ve got the whole regime out there it’s pretty fun,” Garoppolo said on Thursday. “We’ve had two good days of practice here and it’s just a matchup nightmare for defenses. It’s a pick-your-poison kind of thing.”

Just McCaffrey and Samuel alone is a scary sight. They’re two versatile weapons that can do a number of things offensively. But then you add in the running abilities of Mitchell and one of the best tight ends in the game in Kittle and it’s a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jimmy Garoppolo is also coming into his own at the right time. The veteran quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes in a Week 8 spanking of the Los Angeles Rams, also throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Garoppolo said. “It [was] more about the strengthening and driving the ball, those kind of throws, but the release, there was a time where I was scared for a second that I lost it. Thankfully it’s still there.”

There’s no telling what the 49ers can accomplish in 2022 with countless weapons. While they’re only 4-4, you can certainly expect San Fran to be winning a lot more moving forward, barring any serious injury setbacks and they’ve got the right man at the wheel in Jimmy Garoppolo.