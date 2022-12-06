By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jimmy Garoppolo might not be done for the rest of the year after all. Garoppolo does not need foot surgery and he could have a chance to return in seven to eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Garoppolo suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday after his left foot got caught under Dolphins’ defensive end Jaelen Phillips.

After the game, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the season with a broken foot, a stunning blow to the 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes.

But head coach Kyle Shanahan painted a different picture on Monday when speaking to reporters, as he said that the injury might not be as bad as it looked.

It turns out that doctors confirmed Shanahan’s words. Now, it’s worth noting that Garoppolo will still be sidelined for at least seven weeks, putting his earliest potential return at the time of the Divisional Playoff round.

And the 49ers, currently 8-4 and in first place in the NFC West, still have to make it to the playoffs, no easy task without Garoppolo.

But the fact that there’s a chance he can contribute in the playoffs, where he owns a career 5-2 record, is massive for the 49ers and their fans.

And there’s hope that backup quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 210 yards and two touchdown passes in the win over Miami, can handle the load while Garoppolo is out.

Such a sentiment is supported by the 49ers’ stout defense, which ranks first in the league in points allowed per game.

The mission for the 49ers is simple.

Make it to the playoffs. If healthy, Jimmy Garoppolo can take care of the rest.