Brock Purdy took accountability after throwing four interceptions in the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Following the game, Purdy explained that he threw his first interception when he tried making another aggressive decision after the 49ers made two big plays to drive down the field and into the red zone. His decision did not pay off, Kyle Hamilton intercepted the pass and Purdy recognized that he could have instead thrown a checkdown rather than forcing the ball.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave credit to Purdy for the way he takes accountability, but revealed that Purdy can be hard on himself.

“He's a very humble guy, but extremely competitive. That's just Brock … He's always going to take responsibility. He doesn't just do it because he knows how to talk the media, that's how he looks at things. He always looks inward first and he genuinely feels that way. Sometimes I think he's too hard on himself … I think he always looks at what he can do better,” via 49ers on NBC Sports.

RECOMMENDED
Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, Justin Madubuike all beside each other with flames in the background.
Baltimore Ravens bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Enzo Flojo ·

Former Ravens' RB Ray Rice
Ravens decision to honor Ray Rice sparks outrage around NFL world

Benedetto Vitale ·

Texas football, Arch Manning, Brock Purdy, Nil, Cooper Manning, 49ers
Texas football's Arch Manning denies Brock Purdy earnings claim

Eva Geitheim ·

“You'd rather someone be a little hard on themselves rather than take it easy on themselves,” Shanahan added.

Given how well Purdy has played through just two seasons, this is easily the worst game he's had as a pro. After the interceptions spiraled out of control following that first one, it's important that Purdy has a short memory when it comes to those turnovers. He'll get his first chance to rebound from that performance on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.