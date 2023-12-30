San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shares that Brock Purdy can be 'too hard on himself' following loss to Baltimore Ravens

Brock Purdy took accountability after throwing four interceptions in the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Following the game, Purdy explained that he threw his first interception when he tried making another aggressive decision after the 49ers made two big plays to drive down the field and into the red zone. His decision did not pay off, Kyle Hamilton intercepted the pass and Purdy recognized that he could have instead thrown a checkdown rather than forcing the ball.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave credit to Purdy for the way he takes accountability, but revealed that Purdy can be hard on himself.

“He's a very humble guy, but extremely competitive. That's just Brock … He's always going to take responsibility. He doesn't just do it because he knows how to talk the media, that's how he looks at things. He always looks inward first and he genuinely feels that way. Sometimes I think he's too hard on himself … I think he always looks at what he can do better,” via 49ers on NBC Sports.

“You'd rather someone be a little hard on themselves rather than take it easy on themselves,” Shanahan added.

Given how well Purdy has played through just two seasons, this is easily the worst game he's had as a pro. After the interceptions spiraled out of control following that first one, it's important that Purdy has a short memory when it comes to those turnovers. He'll get his first chance to rebound from that performance on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.