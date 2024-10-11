The San Francisco 49ers came out of Thursday Night Football with a win against their division rival Seattle Seahawks, but there were a few calls the referees missed in their favor. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a few words after the game, letting the refs know that they missed the call.

“It was awesome by Ham, because he said you could tell by how the guy's hand moved that the ball hit him, and that's all he saw,” Shanahan said. “He couldn't 100% see the ball, but he could tell how the hand moved, and with it being Thursday Night Football, I thought for sure they'd have a bunch of camera angles.”

In the fourth quarter 49ers special teams player Chris Conley was pushed into Seahawks returner Dee Williams before the punt came down as the refs threw a flag as the ball bounced away from Williams, and the 49ers appeared to down it.

The referees came together and said Conley was shoved into Williams by Seahawks special teamer Devon Witherspoon, taking the penalty away. Head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged the call, saying that he believed the ball touched Williams, which would have given the 49ers the ball. The broadcast showed Williams touching the ball, and after the refs reviewed, they still did not overturn the call.

Amazon’s rules analyst Terry McAulay said he thought the referees got the call wrong, and broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels agreed.

“We've seen two different angles where it's pretty clear it hits the finger of the receiving team player, and then there's a clear recovery,” McAulay said. “I believe this should have been reversed to San Francisco's football.”

Refs miss call in fourth quarter of 49ers, Seahawks game

If the call was reversed, the 49ers would have gotten the ball, and there was a good chance that they would've scored again. Instead, their defense forced a three-and-out and they had to punt. The 49ers still came out victorious at the end of the day, defeating the Seahawks 36-24.

Brock Purdy finished with 255 passing yards and three touchdowns, as George Kittle was the recipient of two of those, while Deebo Samuel had the other one. Both teams were coming off of disappointing losses the week before, and the 49ers finally looked like the team that many people expected this season.

The Seahawks have now lost three games in a row, and in Week 7, they'll have to go up against the Atlanta Falcons.