In what was supposed to be an exciting Super Bowl rematch turned into a one-sided affair between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams came into the game with injuries, but the 49ers suffered more during the actual game. One of them was Deebo Samuel, who only played four snaps, went to the sidelines and never returned.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared why Samuel left the game early.

“Throat, stomach things, just real fatigued,” Shanahan said. “Struggled to breathe, couldn't catch his breath … he kept trying to fight through it, but once he was struggling with the breathing and everything, we had to shut him down.”

With it only being an illness, it looks like Samuel will most likely be able to play next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers lose Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk during Chiefs game

Though things turned out well for Deebo Samuel, the 49ers will probably be without Brandon Aiyuk as the team fears that he suffered a torn ACL.

“That's what it looks like, but we don't know for sure,” Kyle Shanahan said. “Been wrong before. So, praying that we are.”

Aiyuk had two catches for 23 yards after leaving the field after Chiefs defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Trent McDuffie both tackled him, and his knee buckled. After the game, George Kittle shared his thoughts on Aiyuk.

“It sucks,” George Kittle said. “I love Brandon Aiyuk, the energy that he brings, what he can do on the football field, routes, catching the ball. He's an incredible football player … You can't really replace, in my opinion, one of the best receivers in the NFL.”

The 49ers will now have to do with another key component to their offense, as running back Christian McCaffrey has been out this season due to Achilles tendinitis. The 49ers are currently 3-4, and they haven't been playing their best football, and the hope is that they can overcome the injuries and go on a run soon.