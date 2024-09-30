The San Francisco 49ers have been without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey for the first four games of this season due to an Achilles injury. After it appeared he was going to play in Week 1, McCaffrey was held out and then put on IR before the 49ers' second game of the season due to Achilles tendinitis.

Ahead of the 49ers' Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots, McCaffrey took a trip to Germany to see a specialist about his injury. As it turns out, McCaffrey was receiving treatment for bilateral Achilles tendinitis, meaning that he has the injury in both of his feet, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports on his podcast, 49ers Talk.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team posted the news on X, formerly Twitter.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, meaning he has the tendinitis in both legs, per

@MaioccoNBCS,” Meirov wrote. “He went to Germany to get treatment done on the injury.”

The 49ers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries so far this season, especially to their playmakers on offense. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have both missed time, and Trent Williams and Brock Purdy have been battling through some ailments to play in recent weeks.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have been going with Jordan Mason at running back in McCaffrey's absence. Mason has played very well — 447 rushing yards and three touchdowns — but he doesn't provide the same explosiveness and versatility as McCaffrey does.

McCaffrey's ability to line up anywhere on the field and hurt the defense both as a runner and a receiver anywhere on the field is a massive weapon for Shanahan, who has become exceptional at utilizing that skillset to create consistent advantages for his offense.

The 49ers have done well to get back to 2-2, and now will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 5. While McCaffrey is still eligible to return in Week 6, concerning reports like these suggest that may not be the case.