Massive news has come out of San Francisco 49ers training camp as Sam Darnold has earned the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart over Trey Lance. The aftermath is seeing the Niners and Kyle Shanahan getting absolutely torched for the NFL Draft trade that landed them Trey Lance in the first place.

Kyle Shanahan when it’s time to give Trey Lance an opportunity pic.twitter.com/Z2VsGFEWmY — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) August 23, 2023

Shanny and Lynch get more rope from fans than Bob and Kerr do and only 1 group ever won anything https://t.co/I4f2yYoj8y — #RIPBandz (@thatboydhill) August 23, 2023

49ers could of had some elite QBs in the Kyle Era and we in this situation lmaooooooo — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) August 23, 2023

Take away Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans… Kyle a glorified meaner Kliff Kingsbury 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) August 23, 2023

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄: I believe that #49ers QB Trey Lance should barge into John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan’s office and DEMAND A TRADE. pic.twitter.com/K99q0NNly7 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) August 23, 2023

It is possible that Trey Lance requested a trade after Kyle said he would rotate QB2 and QB3. Trey Lance may have felt he never got an opportunity and would get a better chance elsewhere. This would also fit the reason why he is not at practice today. — Sidhu (@S1DHUU) August 23, 2023

The Niners drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but were only able to do so after giving up a massive haul of picks in a trade. In order to get the No. 3 pick, the Niners gave up the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the No. 29 and 102 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Essentially, the Niners gave up three first-round picks and more for a quarterback that is now No. 3 on their depth chart.

Understandably so, Kyle Shanahan and company are getting roasted following the news of Lance's demotion. In reality, John Lynch should probably be getting more of the blame since he undoubtedly had more say in the draft room than Shanahan.

The future of Lance in San Francisco is now extremely up in the air with what looks like a steep hill to climb for him to find the field in the near future; rumors are already swirling surrounding a possible trade that sends Lance elsewhere.

Stay tuned into Niners training camp for any further updates surrounding Trey Lance and what Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco brass decide to do with their former No. 3 overall pick. It would come as no surprise to see Lance's career with the Niners end soon.