San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan explains why Steve Wilks is coming down to the sidelines for Week 10 game versus Jacksonville Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers are making a huge coaching change in Week 10 by bringing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks down to the field. The move is supposed to bring energy to the 49ers defense and help make adjustments closer to the players and in-game action.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained his reasoning for the move. “I wanted [Wilks] to be down and near our players… that’s the way we’ve had it with the linebacker communication in the past,” via David Lombardi.

The change will hopefully emulate the energy and high-level defense San Francisco had when Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans were on the sidelines as the defensive coordinators. Both Saleh and Ryans were staple part of 49ers games and brought unmatched energy and defense to the field.

The Niners are hoping that bringing Wilks to the sideline will improve the defense whose play has been a huge part of their three-game losing streak. Against the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers pass rush didn't sack Kirk Cousins once and allowed rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison to have his breakout game. The following week, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were nearly perfect with Burrow going 28-32 for 283 yard and three touchdowns.

As a whole, the defense has struggled with stuffing the run at/or behind the line of scrimmage the past three games and their pass rush has not been nearly as effective. Along with bringing Wilks to the sideline, the 49ers are hoping the addition of Chase Young should return their defense to dominance.

The 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.