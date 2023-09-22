Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated in the 2023 NFL regular season. The Niners took care of business in their season home debut Thursday night, as they crushed the New York Giants to the tune of a 30-12 score. Making the night sweeter for Purdy and the 49ers was the quarterback's sensational touchdown pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that dug the Giants a deeper hole in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, that touchdown throw by Purdy apparently set a new personal record for him in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

Brock Purdy with a dime to Deebo Samuel 🎯 Niners lead 30-12.pic.twitter.com/hMmpAq2G7w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

Purdy was in his bag all game long versus the struggling Giants. He finished with 310 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 25 of his 37 throws. He was sacked twice for a loss of 10 yards, but no one's thinking about those takedowns following a sparkling performance overall in the pocket. As for Samuel, his touchdown came shortly after he made a trip to the medical tent. Nothing said everything was okay with him better than the touchdown grab he made on that particular sequence. Samuel ended the night with 129 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions and 12 targets.

With Purdy having an excellent job orchestrating the Niners' offense on the field and Samuel doing his job downfield, the 49ers are looking simply unstoppable at the moment. That's not to mention San Francisco's defense which has been just as effective.

The 49ers will take a rest before preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at home.