Trey Lance is officially gone from the San Francisco 49ers organization. After months of drama around the team's quarterback situation, the former third-overall pick was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. The move was polarizing, as some believed that the team didn't give him a good chance to prove himself. However, Kyle Shanahan revealed that Lance himself requested a trade, per Jon Machota.

Kyle Shanahan: “He told us that he would like another opportunity to go somewhere where he had the chance to be the (No. 2 QB). There were a number of teams involved. To end up getting the (fourth-round pick) was a little better than we (49ers) anticipated. It clears up a lot of money and it allows a better situation for him, too.”

Shanahan also added that he believes that Trey Lance deserves to be in a team where he's able to play. The 49ers coach said that Lance seemed to be happy about the move, as well.

Lance was supposed to be the future of the 49ers franchise. The team paid a premium price for the right to draft him a few years ago. However… injuries to Lance and the emergence of Brock Purdy put their plans on hold. It didn't help that Lance didn't look too great in his preseason starts. With San Francisco gunning for a Super Bowl, the team would prefer to have steady hands as their backup instead of a young QB learning the ropes.

In Dallas, Lance will be able to learn behind another talented quarterback. Despite the criticisms against him, Dak Prescott is a damn good quarterback. The Cowboys also have a plethora of talent on offense to help Lance in case he needs to start. It's not the ideal situation given their original plans, but this is a good compromise given the situation upon them.