49ers may have dodged a bullet with the Brock Purdy injury.

The San Francisco 49ers came into their Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on a six-game winning streak and in prime position to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, the 49ers left the game with a decisive loss, a lot closer NFC race than they’d like, and some injuries they’d rather not have. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the Brock Purdy injury as well as a few others.

“49ers’ QB Brock Purdy suffered his second stinger in two games Monday night. ‘You know how stingers are and it could be worse (Tuesday),’ said HC Kyle Shanahan. ‘But I think it’ll be alright,’” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported after the Christmas night game.

The Brock Purdy injury is going to hurt the 49ers if it hampers him at all moving forward. All Niners fans will remember last season when the young QB was hurt during a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the team fell apart.

The 49ers have struggled when stars are injured

Speaking of falling apart, the 49ers also struggled this season when key players were out with injuries. The team lost three in a row in October when wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams went out. Now, they may be facing life without Williams again for some time, and his backups aren’t in much better shape.

“Additionally, LT Trent Williams suffered a groin injury,” Schefter also reported. “His backup Jaylon Moore got a concussion, and his backup Aaron Banks injured his toe. Injury issues going into Sunday’s game vs. Washington.”

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers still control their own destiny and will get the No. 1 seed if they win out against the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams, but that just got harder with Purdy and his entire left tackle group hurting after the 49ers’ Week 16 loss to the Ravens.