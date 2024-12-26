On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reaffirmed his belief in kicker Jake Moody despite the rookie’s struggles, including a critical missed field goal during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan's firm support comes amid growing frustration from fans questioning whether the 49ers should stick with the third-round draft pick heading into 2025.

Following the game, Shanahan addressed the media about Moody’s performance, including a missed third-quarter kick that could have shifted momentum. “I mean, it wasn’t good out there missing that kick,” Shanahan said. “I don’t know exactly what happened on the snap and the hold, but that’s one he’s got to make.”

Despite this candid critique, Shanahan expressed unwavering confidence in Moody’s future with the team. “I believe we’ve got the right guy,” Shanahan stated via Matt Barrows on X, formerly Twitter. This vote of confidence suggests that the 49ers are unlikely to part ways with Moody, even after an inconsistent season.

Kyle Shanahan believes Jake Moody is the 49ers kicker of the present and future

Drafted in the third round out of Michigan in 2023, the pick was controversial, as few teams prioritize kickers so early in the draft. While Moody initially impressed, this season has taken a downturn since returning from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. He has missed seven of his 30 field goal attempts this season, with six of those misses coming after his injury.

Against Miami, Moody made one of two field goal attempts, bringing his season success rate to a less-than-ideal 76.7%. For a team with championship aspirations, the reliability of special teams is paramount, and Moody’s struggles have only amplified the scrutiny surrounding him.

The 49ers fanbase has not been shy about voicing its dissatisfaction. A recent poll on social media revealed that nearly 90% of voters believe the team should move on from Moody in 2025. The kicker’s misses have fueled debates about the wisdom of investing such a high draft pick in the position and whether the team should explore other options to shore up its special teams.

Despite the backlash, Shanahan’s comments indicate that the team remains committed to Moody. The head coach has consistently praised the rookie’s talent and potential, even amid growing pains. “He’s got what it takes to be a top kicker in this league,” Shanahan has said in past interviews.

With the playoffs looming, Moody’s performance will be under intense scrutiny. For now, Shanahan’s confidence in his young kicker suggests that the 49ers will stick with him, at least through the season’s conclusion. Whether this faith pays off or leads to more frustration remains to be seen. As the 49ers push toward their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl, Moody’s ability to deliver in key moments could determine not only the team’s success but also his future with the 49ers.