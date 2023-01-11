The Seattle Seahawks have defied the odds in the regular season and are now in the middle of their preparation for the NFL playoffs, which not many thought before the 2022 NFL season kicked off Geno Smith and company would be part of.

But after a thrilling victory in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams and getting a hand from the Detroit Lions taking down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the Seahawks will get the seemingly unbeatable San Francisco 49ers this coming Saturday in the NFC Wild-Card Round.

As excited as the entire Seahawks team are about their trip to the playoffs, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll knows how tall of an order it is for his team to take down the rampaging 49ers.

Speaking recently to reporters, Carroll spoke highly of the Lions for giving the Seahawks the chance to enter the playoffs while noting the imposing obstacle Seattle needs to hurdle this coming weekend at Levi’s Stadium down in Santa Clara.

The Seahawks have already overachieved no matter what happens to them on Saturday. In their first season since parting ways with Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks somehow navigated their way to the playoffs and even once held the top spot in the NFC West division, which was eventually won by the 49ers. The Seahawks are in an unenviable position of facing the Niners right from the get-go in the playoffs, but an upset win shouldn’t be that far off for Seattle, which finished the regular season ranked ninth in the NFL with 23.9 points per game.