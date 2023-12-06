The NFL sent a reminder that staff may not make contact with opposing players following the incident with 49ers' Dre Greenlaw and Dom DiSandro

Philadelphia Eagles security guard Dom DiSandro broke NFL rules this past weekend when he made contact with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The contact came when a scuffle broke out after Greenlaw was penalized for committing a personal foul on the Eagles' sideline. Both DiSandro and Greenlaw were ejected from the game following the incident.

Many of the 49ers — including coach Kyle Shanahan — were vocal that it goes against NFL rules for someone other than a player to make contact with players from the other team. The NFL echoed this sentiment Wednesday, by sending a reminder to all the teams regarding this policy.

“The Playing Rules of the National Football League, and our Game Operations Policies, clearly prohibit non-player personnel — coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security officers or others — from making physical contact with, taunting, or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players, game officials, or others involved in a game,” via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Following the #49ers–#Eagles sideline flap, the NFL sent this memo to clubs today: “Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.” pic.twitter.com/yJe0b8F6QB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2023

“Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.”

Sunday's incident is still under review by the NFL, in regards to if DiSandro will face additional consequences for his contact with Greenlaw. The good news for the 49ers is the ejection of Greenlaw did not stop them from winning. They went on to get a 42-19 win over the Eagles, even with one of their best tacklers out of the game.