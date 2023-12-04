San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw added color to an already testy meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when he got into an altercation with Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro in the third period. Greenlaw was ejected after the heated moment, and fortunately for the Niners, the skirmish did not ultimately cost them a victory, as they came away with a 42-19 win.

After the game, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said that he hopes Greenlaw will never get himself in that kind of situation again (h/t Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports).

“Dre has been really the enforcer for the defense since we got here in ’19, so we’re not going to knock him for being that. But in that situation, he knows he can’t do that, and it was a perfect learning lesson at this moment. Down the road, I don’t think he’ll make that mistake again.”

Even without Dre Greenlaw for the most part of the second half, the Eagles did not do much to threaten San Francisco. The 49ers even outscored Philadelphia in the second half, 28-13. Greenlaw left the game with seven total tackles, including two solo ones. Nick Bosa, meanwhile, finished with six tackles (two solo) to go with a sack.

The 49ers are rolling again, as they have extended their win streak to four games. Prior to that, they had a three-game losing skid. Bosa knows that keeping their emotions in check is going to be crucial for San Francisco, which is looking to sustain their momentum and finish the regular season strong. The Niners have five more games remaining on schedule, including the upcoming meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 14.