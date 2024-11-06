The San Francisco 49ers are on a mission to turn their season around amid their 4-4 start. However, one team contributor, Nick Bosa, has received attention for his 2024 presidential election stance. In late October, Bosa interrupted his teammates' postgame interviews while wearing a “Make American Great Again” (MAGA) hat in support of former President Donald Trump. Bosa did not initially address the move when asked about it later.

After Donald Trump won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Bosa spoke about his decision to wear the hat that revealed his political stance. This was his response when asked about the NFL potentially fining him for wearing the MAGA hat:

“I don't know, I haven't gotten [a fine] yet, but if it comes it comes… [the possibility of the fine] was well worth it,” Bosa told reporters on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov.

“I don't think my position on speaking about is gonna change. Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got,” Bosa added.

As of Nov. 6, Nick Bosa has not received any fines from the NFL for wearing the hat.

Bosa turns attention to helping 49ers improve

Now that the 2024 presidential election is over, the defensive end can fully focus on continuing to help the 49ers climb out of their early-season woes. Through eight games, Bosa has totaled 19 solo tackles, four and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

The former 2019 second-overall pick is not having his best year, but his presence is still helping San Francisco's defense.

The 49ers received encouraging Christian McCaffrey news ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey reportedly felt “no pain” during practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could return to the lineup soon.

Nick Bosa, McCaffrey, and the rest of San Francisco's contributors will continue to do all they can to help the team recover and fight for a playoff spot.