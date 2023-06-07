The San Francisco 49ers already had one of the most daunting defensive fronts in the NFL before they added Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Led by reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, the 49ers finished with the No. 1 total defense in football in 2022.

Bosa gave praise to his new teammate Hargrave, saying that he deserves to be talked about among the league's very best at his position.

“I feel like people give him his due, but people don't really know how good he is overall,” Bosa said. “I feel like he isn't quite talked about in the Aaron Donald top echelon… but I think he played like that last year and throughout his career.”

That is quite the take by Bosa, considering Donald has been the consensus best defensive player in the NFL for the last six seasons. Hargrave has certainly made a name for himself though, most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles. Hargrave finished 2022 with a career-high 11 sacks and 37 solo tackles, starting and playing in all 17 regular season games and three playoff games.

Hargrave cashed in on the best season of his career, signing a four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers, the team Hargrave helped the Eagles beat in the NFC championship game six weeks before he signed.

The Niners have a luxury of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Getting anything more from Javon Hargrave than he produced last season would be seen as a steal for the 49ers and most definitely a win for the franchise.