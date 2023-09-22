The New York Giants' offense led by Daniel Jones looked lost in NFL Week 3. Although the squad was missing Saquon Barkley, other parts of Brian Daboll's offense just were not cutting it against the San Francisco 49ers. It even came to a point where Nick Bosa got one of the fastest sacks of the season so far. He unveiled how predictable the offense was during their matchup, via Cam Inman of the East Bay Times.
“That was clutch. I’ll take a gimmie all day,” Nick Bosa said after getting the sack on Daniel Jones. The 49ers' secondary was having a field day during their NFL Week 3 game. They limited the Giants to just 150 total yards for the game.
Kyle Shanahan knew that the rushing game would be awful without Saquon Barkley. But, he still deployed schematics to prevent any of the Giants running backs or tight ends from scoring. This resulted in Brian Daboll's squad just getting 29 rushing yards throughout the full four quarters of the game.
More than that, they also hampered the team from advancing the ball. The 49ers limited the Giants to only 10 first downs and 3.3 yards per play. This allowed their offense powered by Brock Purdy to dominate scoring by notching 5.7 yards on each set that they ran. Last-minute efforts were also cut short by the Niners' secondary. New York only had a three out of 12 third down efficiency. To top it off, they knocked the wind out of the opponents' quarterback twice in the game.
A probable Super Bowl contender is slowly rising in the Bay Area.