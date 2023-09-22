“That was clutch. I’ll take a gimmie all day,” Nick Bosa said after getting the sack on Daniel Jones. The 49ers' secondary was having a field day during their NFL Week 3 game. They limited the Giants to just 150 total yards for the game.

Kyle Shanahan knew that the rushing game would be awful without Saquon Barkley. But, he still deployed schematics to prevent any of the Giants running backs or tight ends from scoring. This resulted in Brian Daboll's squad just getting 29 rushing yards throughout the full four quarters of the game.