The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-24 on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Following the 49ers' victory, Nick Bosa crashed the postgame interview with George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Isaac Guerendo.

Bosa showed off his MAGA hat to the camera before dashing away.

Reporters asked Bosa for a comment about it, but the 49ers' defensive star kept his words short. The election takes place on November 5, and it's clear that Bosa is gearing up for it in his own unique fashion.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time,” Bosa said.

His support for Donald Trump hasn't gone unnoticed in the past. He posed for a photo with Trump at a UFC fight in Miami over the NFL offseason. After taking some time keeping his political support silent, it appears that Bosa is in full election mode. The 49ers have a Week 9 bye, so it's possible that there could be more to come from Bosa.

Nick Bosa's Week 8 performance against the Cowboys

The 49ers defense came through on Sunday Night Football. Bosa recorded one sack and three QB hits, as San Francisco forced Dak Prescott into two interceptions.

The defense bounced back after giving up 28 points and 329 yards in the Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bosa and the San Francisco run stoppers in De'Vondre Campbell and Fred Warner held the Dallas backfield of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook to 46 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.

The 49ers improved to 4-4, and could be catching their stride at the right time with their star players getting healthy. Better yet, Christian McCaffrey is expected to be back by Week 10, and the passing game has continued to look more efficient with each game. They are beginning to reestablish the rhythm that earned them a 2023-24 NFC championship.