Nick Bosa gives vote of confidence for Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have firmly committed to Trey Lance to be their quarterback of the future. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear that the team is moving on from Jimmy Garopollo. Lance will have full control of this 49ers offense.

With news that Lance will be leading this unit, many people around the league have begun to speculate about how good he will be. He will be placed into an offense that is full of elite talent. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle are both among the best at their positions.

The 49ers have also put together a talented running back room. Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, and Trey Sermon could prove to be an above-average group.

The defense that the 49ers have assembled is arguably the best unit in the entire NFL. Trey Lance will have the luxury of relying on the unit.

Recently, 49ers star edger rusher Joey Bosa spoke on Lance and the opportunity in front of him. He stated, “But I think he’s probably in the best position you can be in as a first-year quarterback with a defense like us and a good O-line and a bunch weapons, Aiyuk, Deebo and George and everybody else.”

Trey Lance is undoubtedly in a better position than many of his young counterparts. He will have a solid unit around him from day one.

Joey Bosa went on to say, “He’s got all the help, he just needs to, I mean, I’m not going to give him advice like I’m a QB coach, but I think if he doesn’t make big mistakes then we’re going to be in good shape.”

This 49ers roster is built for a Super Bowl run. They could go as far as Lance can take them.