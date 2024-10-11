Los Angeles Clippers superstar and California native James Harden is a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan. So much so that Harden was in a rush to fly to Seattle to watch his 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. After the 49ers trounced the Seahawks, Harden waited for 49ers players in the tunnel after the game and celebrated with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and safety George Odum.

Samuel gave Harden a parting gift as the wide receiver signed his game-worn jersey for the Clippers superstar. Harden's 49ers ties date back to Jim Harbaugh's tenure as coach. The two met at Candlestick Park in 2014, and Harden also met star linebacker NaVorro Bowman during that visit. Although he was in a rush, the timing of the 49ers' visit to Seattle worked out perfectly for Harden. The Clippers are scheduled to play a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

What's next for the 49ers?

Next on San Francisco's schedule is a rematch of last year's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Thankfully, this matchup won't be in Las Vegas but in Santa Clara on the 49ers' home turf. San Francisco will have their shot at revenge and ending their four-game losing streak versus Kansas City. While the rematch isn’t taking place on the grandest stage of football, all eyes will still be on that contest, especially given that San Francisco has a chance to become the first team this season to defeat Patrick Mahomes and company. The Chiefs entered their Week 6 bye with an immaculate 5-0 record.

It'll also be a chance for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shannahan to turn things around against Kansas City. The Chiefs have two Super Bowl wins over the 49ers in the Shanahan era, the most recent coming in last year's Super Bowl in a 25-22 overtime heartbreaker. Kansas City also has won their only two regular-season meetings against Shanahan — a 38-27 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in 2018, in which the 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury, and a 43-22 blowout victory against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in 2022.

The Chiefs are just one team on a schedule that includes games against the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But a win would give the 49ers a head start as they head toward November while also taking down a team that has had their number.