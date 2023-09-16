The players on the San Francisco 49ers have been clear on their support and respect for quarterback Brock Purdy. Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk are just a few of the many players who have praised the second-year QB for his poise and play. Now, Bosa is adding to the list of Purdy's stellar attributes by showing admiration for a different trait of Purdy's — his quads.

Though quarterbacks are often known for their arm over their legs, Purdy proves to be an exception. Brock's quads may not be comparable to those of NFL running backs or defensive ends, but they are impressive for a quarterback. His legs were so big at one point during his college career that, he had to tone them down to improve his throwing form and accuracy.

Nick Bosa has taken notice to Purdy's quads, saying, “I have noticed them. A hundred percent. There’s a lot of large human beings in this locker room. But Brock is definitely part of the quad club.” Bosa added, “They’re not just for looks,” via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Brock Purdy's quads even drew the attention of head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2022, when the last overall pick showed up to the 49ers rookie camp.

“I just remember the first day I got out and saw him in rookie camp, to walk up and see him for the first time in person, yeah, his height, that was accurate.” Shanahan said, “But to see his legs, to see his quads, he was built differently. He looked like a 215-pound guy. He wasn’t a small guy as much as I’d thought on tape,” via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.