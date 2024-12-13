In a game controlled by poor weather, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a less-than-ideal performance in their loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And following his poor performance, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright went to social media, asking NFL fans a pressing question about the 49ers' quarterback with a new contract on the horizon.

“60 million a year? Y’all sure about that,” Wright questioned in his post on X.

Wright was referring to the upcoming contract the 49ers will likely have to sign Purdy to, given the estimated quarterback market once it's time to extend his deal.

After being drafted with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy got signed to a four-year contract worth $3.7 million with $77,008 guaranteed.

Against the Rams on Thursday Night, Purdy had one of the worst games of the season, completing 14/31 passes, totaling 142 yards and an interception.

On the season, however, Purdy has completed 65% (247/380) of his passes for 3,174 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Now, this season hasn't been great for most of the players on the 49ers. So, as a result, Purdy's season also hasn't been stellar. That said, Purdy had a strong year in 2023. Playing in 16 games, Purdy completed nearly 70% of his passes for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

However, given all the weapons around him on the 49ers' offense, plenty of fans agreed with Wright on social media.

Nick Wright, social media roasts 49ers QB Brock Purdy take

As is true for most daytime sports analysts, they rub some people the wrong way. As for Wright, it appears to be part of his shtick. He's a character who somewhat takes the approach of a heel. While this isn't a full-time thing for Wright, his post on X appeared to be an attempt to stir the pot.

While he usually appears to find the contrarian take in debates, his take on Purdy seemed rather agreeable among social media reactions.

One of the first people under Wright's post was Colin Cowherd, keeping it simple with a single crying laughing emoji.

And Nick Wright wasn't the only one laughing it up about Purdy's lackluster performance on Thursday night.

Not only did Purdy's team come up short in real life, but fantasy football teams worldwide had a floundering start to the week if they started the 49ers' quarterback.

According to the social media consensus, it didn't appear like many think Purdy deserves $60 million after his showing against the Rams on Thursday night. However, the 49ers' upper management will have a much more thought-out deliberation than the results of one game.