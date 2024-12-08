In Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers host the Chicago Bears in an important game for both sides. Neither team appears to have a realistic shot at making the playoffs, though a win keeps them alive for both sides. And with the Bears being a popular team to discuss, a new debate has arisen, this time including the 49ers. The debate: Caleb Williams or Brock Purdy for the next five years?

On Friday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show, co-host and on-air producer Chris Brockman proposed the debate to Rich Eisen, asking which quarterback he'd rather have for the next five years. Eisen sat in silence for a few seconds in disbelief over the question. After gathering himself, he made his choice, shocking both Brockman and T.J. Jefferson with his answer.

“I'll go Brock Purdy,” Eisen said confidently.

However, once it became time for Eisen to defend the pick, he altered his stance slightly.

“I'll take Shanahan with Purdy over fill-in-the-blank with a rookie quarterback,” Shanahan said. “I'll take a guy who's been to the Super Bowl and went point-for-point in the Super Bowl with the Mount Rushmore quarterback. I'll take that guy, hooked up with Kyle Shanahan.”

And while Williams will be a second-year quarterback in 2025, there's no clear tell on who the Bears' head coach will be. Many are marrying Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the position, though, nothing concrete has been reported.

Rich Eisen favors 49ers' Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan over Caleb Williams

Now, one of the major factors in Eisen's choice appeared to lie with who is coaching both of the quarterbacks.

On one side, Purdy has shown to work very well under Shanahan, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl run in 2023. While they lost that Super Bowl, it's more impressive than anything the Bears have accomplished since 2006.

At the end of this debate, Brockman leaned in and jokingly asked Eisen if his decision would change if Shanahan was the Bears' new head coach next season.

“Stop it,” Eisen said with a smile. “You know that's not happening. You and I both know that's not happening.”

And in case there was any doubt on whether Eisen believed what his original answer was, he doubled down on the 49ers quarterback.

“I'm looking at you with the straightest of faces and saying Brock Purdy,” Eisen said.

So, while some 49ers fans might question Purdy's capabilities as their starting quarterback, Eisen sees him as the better choice over the Bears' former No. 1 pick.