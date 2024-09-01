San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has now been released from the hospital following a gunshot wound sustained during a robbery attempt Saturday night. The 49ers' team account posted an update on Sunday afternoon regarding Pearsall's condition.

He was “fair condition” earlier Sunday after spending the night in a San Francisco hospital, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on X, formerly Twitter. His rapid recovery is great news for his family and the 49ers organization as well.

The 2024 first round pick had a tough training camp as he battled injuries in an effort to make an impact on the 49ers' deep receiving group. However, the focus now is his rehab from this very unfortunate event. Based on his recovery so far, it looks as if Pearsall will hopefully recover sooner rather than later.

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers hope for full and quick recovery

Pearsall dealt with some nagging injuries throughout training camp, but he had a good display in rookie minicamp back in May. Before Saturday night's incident, there was a lot of hope that the first rounder would add another dimension to an already dangerous offense. Playing alongside stud receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as well as one of the best tight ends in the NFL in George Kittle, would help the former Florida Gator in adjusting to the NFL.

Right now, however, the focus is making sure Pearsall is fully healed after the robbery attempt in San Francisco. The expectation is that he should make a full recovery though. The gunshot went through his chest and missed all vital organs, according to his mother Erin. As Pearsall rested in the hospital last night, his teammates went to head coach Kyle Shanahan's house for the annual end of training camp party.

Now that Pearsall has been released from the hospital, hopefully he will return to the team soon. Week one of the 2024 NFL season is quickly approaching, and Shanahan could use all hands on deck for their matchup against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Aiyuk recently signed a new contract after a long round of negotiations with the team, and now that the rookie receiver is on his way to a full recovery, Pearsall will no doubt look to make an impact in his first NFL season.

The 6'1″, 190-pound target does a lot of damage from the slot, but also showcased his talents from the outside as well during his time with both the Gators and Arizona State Sun Devils in college. Those skills made him a first-round pick. Now that Pearsall is out of the hospital and recovering quickly, he will look to turn into the next chapter of his career.