San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Boa is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there really isn't a debate about it. NFL coaches, executives, and scouts around the league ranked the 10 best players at the position ahead of the 2023 season, and Bosa landed on top of them all. The reason why shouldn't be surprising, and a number of execs raved about Bosa's talents, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Size, strength, power, speed, quickness, solid length, repertoire of moves and high motor,” a high-ranking NFL official said. “He's got it all.”

Nick Bosa is a rare breed and the brother of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa, who himself made the top 10 list. Nick finished the season with 18.5 sacks, an NFL lead, with a pair of forced fumbles as the 49ers made a run to the NFC title game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is a ton to like about Bosa's game, and everything that was seen at Ohio State has made a transition to the NFL after he was selected second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Another NFC exec issued some more compliments about Nick Bosa:

“He's just so fast and twitchy. He turns the edge so well and has a knack to get the ball back. [He] seems to make a game-changing play every week.”

The 49ers star is a tough force to deal with, and the defense got even better by landing Javon Hargrave in free agency, although seeing DC DeMeco Ryans leave could make things a bit more tricky, although Steve Wilks is a nice replacement. Nick Bosa deserves to get the top spot, and he should be the favorite to lead the NFL in sacks in 2023.