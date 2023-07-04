Sam Darnold is adjusting well with the San Francisco 49ers, and he's keeping an optimistic attitude as he learns more about Kyle Shanahan's system.

Darnold joined the 49ers this offseason after signing a one-year deal with the team last March. He played for the Carolina Panthers in the last two years and with the New York Jets in the first three years of his career. Unfortunately, it has been a rocky five years for him as he struggled to live up to the expectations of being a third overall pick.

With the 49ers, however, Darnold gets a fresh start where he can provide value in a multitude of ways. And so far, he's enjoying the whole process.

“Yeah, it's been a work in progress. I thought I got better throughout camp and just got more comfortable with the system, so still got to study and go through the process of continuing to learn the system,” Darnold said when asked about how he has adjusted so far under a new offensive system, per NBC Sports.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But I'm excited for it, and it's been really fun so far.”

Sam Darnold isn't expected to start for the 49ers. After all, the team has Brock Purdy and Trey Lance competing for the starting job. However, the Niners are certainly hopeful that his presence will give them some much-needed stability in the position.

With Purdy and Lance coming off injuries as well, there could be an opportunity for Darnold to come in and start as well.

Whatever the 49ers plan to do with Darnold, though, it sure looks like he's working hard to be ready for it.