Six weeks into the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers have still yet to play with either star running back Christian McCaffrey or rookie Ricky Pearsall. That will not change any time soon, but a return for both players could be on the horizon.

For McCaffrey, a return will have to wait a little while longer as the team will not open his practice window ahead of Week 7, according to 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan does plan to open the window for Pearsall, per Jake Hutchinson of Audacy.

Both players are currently out due to injury but for vastly different reasons. McCaffrey was questionable ahead of Week 1 with an Achilles injury but was later put on injured reserve, where he currently remains. Pearsall, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was the victim of an armed robbery in the offseason that resulted in him getting shot by the suspect and rushed to the hospital.

49ers thriving despite Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall absences

While there is a clear desire for both players to return to the field, the team is understandably slowly bringing both along with no urgent need for either to compromise their long-term health. In McCaffrey's absence, third-year former backup Jordan Mason has excelled as the starter to lead the league in rushing yards through six games. When he went down with his own injury in Week 6, rookie Isaac Guerendo stepped up with 99 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Pearsall was expected to push fourth-year wideout Jauan Jennings for his starting spot alongside Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk before his injury but may face an uphill battle to do so once he returns. In his absence, Jennings has burst out of the gate with a surprising career year to lead the team in receiving yards through Week 6.

Jennings, a former seventh-round pick, received a two-year contract extension in the offseason and has already surpassed his 2023 season production and is 12 receiving yards short of his career-best season total.