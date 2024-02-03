Some good news for the 49ers!

It looks like the San Francisco 49ers will be relatively healthy in the Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even star tight end George Kittle is expected to suit up despite his recent injury.

As part of the NFL's game status reporting, the 49ers released their latest injury update on Friday where they indicated the availability of their members as if there would be a match on Sunday. Interestingly, one defensive tackle Kalia Davis was listed with an ankle injury.

Kittle, who has been labeled as day-to-day as a result of a toe issue, wasn't on the report and is now largely expected to suit up in the February 11 showdown, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

It's certainly an encouraging update, especially after Kittle missed both of the 49ers' Thursday and Friday practices. Sure enough, it seems the Niners are simply letting him rest so he can be 100 percent next week when they ramp up their preparations for Super Bowl 58.

George Kittle is a key and crucial piece for the 49ers if they want to beat the Chiefs for the title. He had a rather silent game in the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions, finishing with two receptions for 27 yards (perhaps his toe issue affected him?). Nonetheless, it shouldn't be forgotten that he was massive in their win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, tallying four receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Luckily for fans, they do not have to worry about Kittle potentially missing out the Super Bowl. He won't. Not to mention that he wouldn't allow it anyway.