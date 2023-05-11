Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will face off during a Week 5 matchup on Sunday Night Football, according to a Thursday tweet from NFL Network National Correspondent James Palmer.

“The Today Show on NBC announces the Week 5 Sunday Night Football game featuring the Dallas #Cowboys at the San Francisco #49ers,” Palmer wrote. “Game will kick off at 8:20pm ET.”

In January, the Niners took on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, a game that saw San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy throw for 214 yards at Levi’s Stadium. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott countered with 206 passing yards and one touchdown as the Niners took a 19-12 win over the Cowboys.

“Man, we’re just excited that we won,” Purdy said, via the Associated Press. “Everyone did their part. It’s playoff football, it’s never easy, but we’re moving on.”

San Francisco finished with a record of 13-4 during the 2022 season, winning its first two playoff games before it fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson threw for 74 yards and completed seven of his 13 passes. He was countered by a 121-yard performance from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Dallas ended with a record of 12-5, earning a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round before losing to the Niners in the Divisional Round. Receiver CeeDee Lamb led the team in receiving yards with 1,359.

The Cowboys acquired Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round selection in 2024, according to ESPN.

Cooks’ veteran presence and the team’s younger additions have added some excitement about how the Cowboys can perform on offense in 2023, DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer Nick Harris wrote earlier this month.

“Can’t really put a ceiling on us,” Lamb said. “As you can tell, we can score from anywhere, quite honestly. We just have to put it together.”