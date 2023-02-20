The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They overcame injuries throughout the year and still finished just one game short of a Super Bowl berth. The Niners very well may have clinched a Super Bowl had Brock Purdy, who was their third quarterback used during the season, not suffered an injury in the NFC Championship. Nevertheless, San Francisco will have their eyes on the prize next year according to NFL analyst Peter Schrager, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Tristi Rodriguez.

“I feel like we were robbed of what could’ve been an all-time showdown between a great defense and an amazing offensive line, and I feel like the Niners actually bring back a lot of their star players [next season],” Schrager said.

“The 49ers have this feeling of unfinished business,” Schrager continued. “I feel like the 49ers feel like they still belong in the Super Bowl. And you heard that all Super Bowl week, from everyone. … Niners are out for blood.”

San Francisco’s QB position is uncertain. Trey Lance will likely assume starting duties if he’s healthy. They could attempt to acquire/sign a QB such as Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr during the offseason as well.

As long as they can just find stability at quarterback, the rest of the team will carry the load. San Francisco’s defense was phenomenal in 2022 and should be in line for another strong season in 2023. Meanwhile, their offensive weapons are impressive to say the least.

The 49ers, assuming they maintain their roster, will have a chance to make a Super Bowl run next year.