The San Francisco 49ers are done with the preseason and heading toward a Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the latest Elijah Mitchell injury update makes it sound like the running back, who will be a key piece of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense this upcoming 49ers season, should be ready to roll by then.

The latest Elijah Mitchell injury update from The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is that the running back is back and finally at practice after missing over three weeks with an abductor strain.

That injury update makes it sound as though Mitchell is on track to play in the 49ers Week 1 opener of the 2023 season, which is great news for the team. Mitchell is a third-year back expected to not only be Christian McCaffrey’s primary backup, but possibly even play alongside him in some of Shanahan’s more creative formations.

As a rookie in 2021, Mitchell had 207 carries for 963 yards and 19 catches for 137 yards with six total touchdowns. Last season, the former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun missed seven games early in the season with an MCL sprain, then played in three games before tearing his ACL and missing five more games. He did return for Week 17 and the 49ers’ first two playoff games but was inactive in the NFL Championship game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite being limited to just parts of five regular season games, Mitchell still managed 286 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Coming off a season racked by injuries, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will surely want to ease Mitchell back into action to keep him healthy for Week 1 and beyond this season.