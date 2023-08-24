The San Francisco 49ers are being torched across social media for how they have handled quarterback Trey Lance with the news that he would be demoted to No. 3 on the QB depth chart. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has chimed in as well, claiming Kyle Shanahan and the Niners brass need to be held accountable for the mismanagement of Lance, via Sidhu.

Here is a short clip of this. pic.twitter.com/0uimAaHkvj — Sidhu (@S1DHUU) August 24, 2023

“You cannot do that, I don't care what Brock Purdy has returned to you, you can't do that and not have some people have to answer for that.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Louis Riddick is referring to the fact that the Niners traded three first-round picks and one second-round pick for Trey Lance, who is now the third-string quarterback on their roster. Whether that be Kyle Shanahan or general manager John Lynch or someone else, Riddick believes there needs to be someone who faces consequences for this all-time mismanagement.

Lance's career in San Francisco looks like it could be coming to an unceremonious end in the near future with trade rumors now swirling for the young quarterback. There is no doubt that Lance would probably prefer to play elsewhere given the fact that he was the No. 3 overall pick and now finds himself with two guys ahead of him.

In the end, if Brock Purdy ends up being as good as he was in his rookie year, then no one in San Francisco will likely care about the entire Lance situation. Stay tuned into any further updates about the future, or lack thereof, of Trey Lance with the 49ers.