Storylines around the San Francisco 49ers are currently focusing on Brandon Aiyuk's future with the team. On Thursday, however, San Francisco added a wide receiver. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the 49ers are in agreement with wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

San Francisco's receiver situation currently has uncertainty. The 49ers would likely prefer to keep Aiyuk but a trade remains a possibility. San Francisco ultimately made the move to add receiver depth given the situation.

Aiyuk is one of the better receivers in the NFL. Losing him would be far from ideal. Trading Aiyuk may net the 49ers a quality return, but they would still be losing a star. Anderson will not completely replace Aiyuk in the event that a trade comes to fruition, but he has enjoyed a respectable career in the league.

49ers add receiver depth

Anderson has previously played for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. He made his NFL debut in 2016 with the Jets.

His best season, however, was in 2020 with the Panthers. Anderson recorded career-highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,096). He added three touchdowns.

The veteran receiver played fairly well in 2021 but has not seen as much playing time in recent seasons. Still, the 31-year-old may be able to positively impact the 49ers.

San Francisco fell just short of winning the Super Bowl this past season. The 49ers were narrowly defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. The loss followed a year that saw San Francisco lose in the NFC Championship Game.

Anything short of a Super Bowl victory during the upcoming campaign will feel like a failure for this championship hungry squad. The 49ers feature a balanced roster with no shortage of potential. If everything comes together during the 2024 season, perhaps they will end up winning a championship.