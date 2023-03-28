Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The San Francisco 49ers could be hosting another Super Bowl in the near future. 49ers owner Jed York spoke with reporters at the Annual League Meetings on Tuesday, saying that the team is in the process of getting approval for a $120 million loan from the league’s stadium fund, which would allow the franchise to make improvements to Levi’s Stadium. York said that the franchise’s plan is to have the improvements done in the next three years, potentially before the 2026 World Cup and Super Bowl 60.

Not only that, but York said that he is “very confident” that the Super Bowl will be returning to Levi’s Stadium, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“My optimism is very high… I feel very confident that we’re gonna get a Super Bowl in the near future.”

York is very optimistic that Levi’s Stadium, which hosted the 2015 season’s Super Bowl between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, will get the chance to play host to the big game once again.

The NFL, which held votes regarding multiple rule proposals on Tuesday, is expected to vote on the loan on Thursday.

While it’s an exciting venture for the 49ers, their fans would much prefer it if the team itself would have a chance at playing in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco, which made it to the doorstep of the big game in 2022 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Conference Championship, certainly came close.

With a solid young core of players on both sides of the ball, a 49ers fans’ dream of seeing their team play the Super Bowl in Levi’s Stadium could come true in the near future.