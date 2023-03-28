Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The San Francisco 49ers have some interesting questions to answer in the 2023 season. The biggest question, of course, lies at the quarterback position: which young stud do they select? Brock Purdy was excellent for them last year, but he’s coming off of a major injury he suffered during the NFCCG. That leaves the door open for Trey Lance to reclaim the title of best QB in San Francisco.

However, Lance will probably need to make a good impression quickly. In his latest media report, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked in depth about Brock Purdy, his injury, and his timetable. The coach surprisingly said that it’s possible for Purdy to be ready for Week 1 of the NFL season in September, per Ian Rapoport.

“#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the team will find out more about Brock Purdy’s prognosis after 3 months. Based on how he’s healing from surgery, it could be “6 months, 8 months.” Leaves the door open for Week 1, Week 4, whenever he’s ready.”

After Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with season-ending injuries, the keys were handed to Purdy with minimal expectations. There’s not a lot to expect from the Mr. Irrelevant of the most recent draft, right? Well, Purdy played well in his first starts, surprising everyone. He wasn’t making ridiculous throws while off-balance, but he also wasn’t making back-breaking mistakes. On a team that’s loaded with talent, that’s more than enough.

Unfortunately, Purdy himself was injured during the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game. Even worse, Purdy was forced to play that game when his replacement also got injured. It’s just the latest in a long line of injuries to San Francisco quarterbacks.

Here’s to hoping that both Lance and Purdy avoid the pesky injury bug that haunts the 49ers’ quarterbacks every year